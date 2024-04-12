PNB assistance for villages

Rampur: Punjab National Bank Divisional Head Anjani Kumar on Thursday provided an inverter and a printer worth Rs 69,000 to Chitkul village, and a generator set to Sapni Panchayat under the Developed Village Programme. He said PNB was working for the welfare of every section of Kinnaur, and was also playing a leading role towards social responsibility. The bank’s LDM (Lead District Manager) Tilak Raj Dogra was also present on this occasion. OC
Bar Council gets new Vice-Chief
Hamirpur: Rohit Sharma, an advocate of the district, was elected the vice-chairman of Himachal Pradesh Bar Council at Shimla on Thursday. Sharma said he was thankful to the members of council for electing him. Advocate Lovneesh Kanwar of Shimla was elected the president of the council. Hamirpur Bar Association cashier Arjun Bhardwaj said Sharma’s election was a matter of pride for the bar, and the district.
