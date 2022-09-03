Mandi: Poaching of fish in Beas rampant

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 2

Poaching of fish is rampant in Beas these days. Migrant workers are killing underdeveloped fish indiscriminately in Beas, posing a serious threat to aquatic life in the district.

Activists of Dev Bhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch, on a surprise visit to Beas at Raghunath ka Padhar in Mandi, found migrant workers killing underdeveloped fish illegally. Without licence, killing of fish in Beas and other water streams of Mandi district is prohibited. But offenders were indulging in this illicit business without fear of law.

Narender Saini, president of Dev Bhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch, complained to the Fisheries Department about this illicit practice and demanded stern action against the offenders. Saini said, “From June to October every year, there remains a complete ban on killing of fish because during that period fish deliver eggs. Killing of fish without licence is prohibited under law and there is provision of fine on offender.”

“Killing of underdeveloped fish indiscriminately by the offenders is posing a serious threat to aquatic culture in this region. If action is not taken in time to curb this practice it will have serious impact over environment. These migrant workers not only involved in illicit poaching of fishes but they also kill birds in forest areas of district,” he remarked.

Satpal Mehta, Director of HP Fisheries Department, said that “the field staff of department has been asked to intensify vigil in Beas and other water streams of district, where illicit poaching of fishes is taking place. Due to lack of adequate staff, the department was facing difficulty in keep vigil or act against such offenders.”

#Mandi