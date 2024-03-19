Poetry to pop culture: Solan varsity literature fest ends

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

The fourth edition of the Shoolini Literature Festival, organised by the Chitrakoot School of Liberal Arts at Shoolini University, concluded recently. The second day of the fest started with an enlightening session titled ‘The Rise of Seven Sisters: Transformation of Northeast India’. Professor Vipin Pubby, Director of the School of Media and Communications, moderated a panel discussion featuring author and national BJP spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha and Rami Desai, an anthropologist specialising in Northeast India.

A culinary extravaganza ‘Dastaan-e-Dastarkhan’ unfolded where MasterChef Shipra Khanna and MasterChef Nidhi Sharma shared their expertise. Professor Ekta Singh and Neeraj Chaudhury conducted the session, providing insights into the chefs’ culinary philosophies. Poetry took centre-stage with ‘Smoked frames: Poetry from the heart’, featuring Indu Negi, Assistant Professor at Shoolini University, in conversation with Dr Diwakar Goel and Rupasa. Renowned poet and motivational speaker, Diwakar Goel, enthralled the audience with his inspiring words.

The fest delved into the realm of music with ‘The Life and Death of a Legend: Sidhu Moosewala’, in another session. Literary enthusiasts were treated to engaging sessions like the book-reading session with Rsvika Tripathi in conversation with Dr Nasser Dasht Peyma, and Reels to Real: Mindfulness,’ session featuring actress Shruti Seth. Moderated by Manju Ramamnan, this session provided valuable insights into the importance of mindfulness. Shruti Seth emphasised the acceptance of failures as part of growth, urging attendees to learn from them.

During the fest, Dr Harshali Singh, Siddharth Pandey, and Mona Verma received accolades for their focus on the Himalayas and its rich cultural legacy.

A session titled ‘Reverence Renewed: Lord Rama - the icon of modern India’ led by Nilesh Kulkarni, the author of ‘In the Footsteps of Rama’captivated attendees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan