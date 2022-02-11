Police avert clash, arrest former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Neeraj Bharti in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 11

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary of the Congress, Neeraj Bharti, was on Friday arrested by the Kangra police.

According to police, Bharti was arrested to avert clash between his supporters and supporters of former Congress minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said supporters of Bharti and Sharma had been challenging each other on social media. Today Bharti came with his supporters near Chamunda Devi temple. About 20 supporters of Sharma also gathered there. Police through timely intervention averted a possible clash between the two groups and arrested Bharti under Section 107/51 of the IPC, he said.

Neeraj Bharti had been putting out offensive social media posts which evoked reactions from supporters of Sharma, the Kangra SP said, adding that he had not received any formal complaint from Sharma in the matter. The arrest has been made just to prevent clash between the two groups, he said. In case a complaint is received, an appropriate action will be taken, the SP added.