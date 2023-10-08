Police block access to illegal mining site on Neugal riverbed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 7

The local police, with the help of Mining Department officials, today dismantled a reconstructed road leading to an illegal mining site in the Neugal river near Government Degree College at Thural, 30 km from Palampur.

The police swung into action this morning after they came to know that the mining mafia reconstructed the illegal road last night. They dug deep trenches to stop the movement of vehicles belonging to the mafia. A heavy police force along with JCB machines dismantled the road reconstructed to reach the riverbed.The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned mining in the Neugal.

Local panchayat pradhan Seema Devi, who has launched a campaign against illegal mining with the help of local residents, welcomed the step of the Mining Department. She said that illegal mining was not only resulting in large-scale environmental degradation in Thural but was also causing loss to the state exchequer, as mined material was being lifted without paying royalty to the government.

Meanwhile, DSP, Palampur, Lokinder Thakur warned people involved in illegal mining of strict action. He said that the police would not hesitate to arrest offenders if they did not restrain from this illegal activity.

The Tribune had carried a news item in these columns a few days ago highlighting large-scale illegal mining going on in the Neugal near Thural. Local villagers had held a protest against illegal mining. The residents of Thural area had also protested against illegal mining in the river near Naun village damaging pathways, electric installations, water channels, roads and cremation grounds.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur