Police booth opened to check drug abuse in Bindravan

Palampur, August 11
The police have launched a campaign against drug trafficking in Bindravan of Palampur. The move follows complaints by residents over the increased use of drugs, especially by the youth. They lodged a protest yesterday over the rising drug peddling in the area and submitted a memorandum to the SP, Kangra. The Tribune had also carried a news in these columns.
Addressing mediapersons here today, SP Khushal Sharma said a police booth had been set up at Bindravan under the supervision of Assistant Sub Inspector along with a police force comprising eight home guards. The police were equipped with electronic devices to entertain the complaints immediately. The booth would function round the clock and keep a watch on all suspicious activities and movement of drug peddlers.
“We are carrying out impromptu inspections at the suspicious locations and a list of drug peddlers, suppliers and carriers is being prepared. We are also on the lookout for dealers and users of narcotics,” said Khushal.
Later, addressing residents and councillors of the Palampur MC, the SP said police were concerned with the rising activities of drug peddlers in Palampur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...