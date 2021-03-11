Police booth opened to check drug abuse in Bindravan

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 11

The police have launched a campaign against drug trafficking in Bindravan of Palampur. The move follows complaints by residents over the increased use of drugs, especially by the youth. They lodged a protest yesterday over the rising drug peddling in the area and submitted a memorandum to the SP, Kangra. The Tribune had also carried a news in these columns.

Addressing mediapersons here today, SP Khushal Sharma said a police booth had been set up at Bindravan under the supervision of Assistant Sub Inspector along with a police force comprising eight home guards. The police were equipped with electronic devices to entertain the complaints immediately. The booth would function round the clock and keep a watch on all suspicious activities and movement of drug peddlers.

“We are carrying out impromptu inspections at the suspicious locations and a list of drug peddlers, suppliers and carriers is being prepared. We are also on the lookout for dealers and users of narcotics,” said Khushal.

Later, addressing residents and councillors of the Palampur MC, the SP said police were concerned with the rising activities of drug peddlers in Palampur.