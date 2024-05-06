Police crackdown on noise pollution at religious programme

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, May 5

In a proactive move against noise pollution, the police took action last night after a religious programme (jagran) in Amarpur Mohalla of Nahan exceeded permitted noise levels and operating hours. Despite warnings issued by the authorities, the organisers persisted in generating loud noise beyond the designated timeframe.

We have seized the sound system from the location and issued appropriate penalties as per legal provisions. — Yogesh Rolta, ASP, Sirmaur

Reports confirm that the police responded to complaints and proceeded to the venue, where they confiscated the sound system. The decisive action follows recent directives from the administration to address noise pollution issues plaguing the city.

During a recent meeting between officials and stakeholders from the event industry, including tent house and sound system operators, stringent guidelines were outlined to curb noise pollution. Yogesh Rolta, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sirmaur, highlighted the importance of compliance with these regulations.

“We have seized the sound system from the location and issued appropriate penalties as per legal provisions,” the ASP said. He said, “It is imperative that tent and sound system owners adhere to the prescribed rules governing noise levels and operating hours.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Nahan #Pollution