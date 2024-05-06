Police crackdown on noise pollution at religious programme

Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, May 5
In a proactive move against noise pollution, the police took action last night after a religious programme (jagran) in Amarpur Mohalla of Nahan exceeded permitted noise levels and operating hours. Despite warnings issued by the authorities, the organisers persisted in generating loud noise beyond the designated timeframe.
We have seized the sound system from the location and issued appropriate penalties as per legal provisions. — Yogesh Rolta, ASP, Sirmaur
Reports confirm that the police responded to complaints and proceeded to the venue, where they confiscated the sound system. The decisive action follows recent directives from the administration to address noise pollution issues plaguing the city.
During a recent meeting between officials and stakeholders from the event industry, including tent house and sound system operators, stringent guidelines were outlined to curb noise pollution. Yogesh Rolta, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sirmaur, highlighted the importance of compliance with these regulations.
“We have seized the sound system from the location and issued appropriate penalties as per legal provisions,” the ASP said. He said, “It is imperative that tent and sound system owners adhere to the prescribed rules governing noise levels and operating hours.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...