Police jawan killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle accident in Himachal’s Bilaspur

PTI

Bilaspur, June 18

A police jawan died and four persons got injured in a multi-vehicle accident at a highway here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident happened near the Garamoda toll plaza on the Kiratpur-Manali highway late Monday night, they said.

A truck coming from Himachal hit five vehicles lined up at the toll plaza. A police jawan, posted at Bassi Battalion of Bilaspur, died on the spot, police said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered in the matter. Further investigations are underway, they said, adding that the injured are under treatment in AIIMS Bilaspur.

