Police officials of Himachal, Punjab, J&K discuss steps to ensure peaceful elections

Nurpur, April 9

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu convened a coordination meeting with senior police officials of Punjab and Jammu Kashmir to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Pathankot (Headquarters) DSP Nachhatar Singh, Kathua (J&K) DSP Tilak Bhardwaj, IG (Northern Range, HP) Abhishek Dhullar, Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav, Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, Nurpur ASP DC Verma and Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma participated in the meeting.

Police officials of the three states resolved to intensify patrolling, besides strengthening the security at interstate borders to check smuggling of drugs and liquor. They also decided to share and exchange information relating to drug peddlers and criminals.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Kundu said the police officers of Punjab and Jammu had been assured that the HP Police would remain fully alert at the interstate border checkpoints. A reciprocal assurance was given to the HP Police by officials of the Punjab and J&K police.

Kundu said the Nurpur police had set up 14 checkpoints along the Hoshiarpur and Pathankot borders and 25 along the Hoshiarpur-Una border.

He said there were 2,789 polling stations, including 190 hypersensitive, 500 liquor vends and seven distilleries in the northern police range in the state. As per the EC directions, CCTV cameras had been installed and Home Guards deployed at the distilleries.

He said the dynamic use of paramilitary forces would also be ensured during the election process. Flying squads had also been constituted to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections in the state, he added.

