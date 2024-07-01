Police seize 2.82 kg charas in Sirmaur

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 30

In a major drug bust, the Detection Cell of the Sirmaur police arrested three persons today, seizing 2.82 kg of charas and Rs 2 lakh from their possession. The operation was carried out at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur.

The accused were identified as Ashish Kumar (31) and Vipin Basu (44), both residents of Dhandevari village in Dodra Kwar tehsil of Shimla district, and Manjeet Singh alias Jitta (30), resident of Byas village, Paonta Sahib.

The Detection Cell Sirmaur executed the operation with precision, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the narcotics and cash. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act at the Paonta Sahib Police Station. A senior police official said local court granted a five-day police remand of the accused, These arrests mark a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur