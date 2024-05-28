Police uniform code: No social media post in khaki

Shimla, May 27
The state police here today barred its personnel from uploading photographs and videos in their police uniform on social media platforms for non-police matters.
A circular regarding this was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma here today. “It has come to notice that some police officials/personnel are posting photos, videos, reels and stories in uniform, unrelated to police duties, on social media platforms,” the statement read. “This conduct is against the rules of the Police Department. Content which is not in relation to official police work may adversely affect the department’s reputation. The police uniform is a symbol of commitment, dedication and accountability towards the public. As such, it is imperative that its use in any public or digital forum reflects these values.” Since social media plays a significant role in shaping public perception and inappropriate content can undermine public trust in law enforcement agencies, it was important to maintain the dignity and image of the department, police authorities said. All Superintendents of Police, Commandants, Unit in-charges and Supervisory Officers have been directed to sensitise all police personnel under their respective commands to strictly abstain from posting and uploading any type of content unrelated to police duties in uniform. Furthermore, they have also been directed to sensitise the police personnel to abstain from commenting or sharing information on policing and official work on their private social media accounts.
‘SYMBOL OF ACCOUNTABILITY’
The DGP, in the circular, said, “Rule 11 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, lays down that a government servant may not communicate directly to other government servants or to non-official persons or to the press any documents or information which may have come into his possession in the course of his public duties. Only official social media accounts are permitted to share official information by personnel who are duly authorised by the competent authority in this regard.”
“Any negligence in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” he added.
