Police water sports meet begins

Shimla, March 2
The All India Police Water Sports Championship began at Androli in Una district today. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri presided over the opening ceremony.
Agnihotri welcomed the participants to the tournament, which is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police. He said, “Sufficient funds will be provided to the police to form a state-level water sports team and to organise such competitions.”
He also spoke about the need to address the problem of rise in the sale and consumption of synthetic drugs. He assured the Police Department of full cooperation in eradicating the drug menace.
DGP Sanjay Kundu said, “There is need to develop infrastructure and encourage water sports.”
