Police water sports tourney concludes in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, March 6

The All India Police Water Sports Tournament concluded at Androli village on the banks of Gobind Sagar reservoir in Una district today. Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was a matter of pride that the state hosted the tournament. He congratulated DGP Sanjay Kundu for the successful conduct of the tournament. He added that the tournament would pave the way for creating an enabling environment for the development of water sports activities, not only in the Police Department, but also in the state in general.

In the women’s canoeing event, ITBP won the first place, while SSB won the second place. In the women’s kayaking event, the first two winners included SSB and ITBP, respectively, while the ITBP and Assam Rifles bagged the top two spots, respectively, in the women’s rowing event.

The winners in the men’s category were BSF and ITBP, respectively, in the kayaking and canoeing events. In in the rowing event, the team from Punjab Police secured the first place, while ITBP won the second place. Bangana MLA Davinder Bhutto, IGP Jahoor Haider Zaidi and Una SP Arijit Sen were also present.