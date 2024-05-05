Policies of Sukhu govt are anti-development: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 4

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said the Congress was facing its worst time with leaders either refusing to contest the Lok Sabha election or changing ticket for safer seats fearing defeat at the hustings. He was addressing Panna Pramukh conference of party functionaries at Parwanoo and Solan today.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said: “The Congress is facing this plight as it never engaged in politics of development or promoted public interest. Instead it promoted corruption and favoritism and interests of self and loved ones while ignoring public interest.”

“The Congress government does not have a majority. To save the government, the Speaker expelled 15 BJP MLAs. This government has survived by violating democratic values and it is not going to last long,” he stated.

Attacking the Chief Minister, Thakur said an anti-development government was being run in the state. “The Congress closed thousands of institutions in the state. Guarantees given to the women have failed to be fulfilled and they have instead been humiliated. They took away 11,000 jobs as soon as they formed the government.”

He elaborated upon the initiatives of his government and said, “We reduced the fare of women by half and waived off electricity and water bills. We gave free treatment of Rs 5 lakh from Himcare and gave Sahara scheme. The Sukhu government ended everything after assuming power.”

Elaborating upon the central initiatives, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to make India developed. “Today, with the pace at which progress is being made across the country, the day is not far when India will stand proud among the developed countries of the world. Soon after Modi took charge, he started serving the country. He is made for service only. When he joined the Swachh Bharat Mission, he freed the country from a big problem by building more than 12 crore toilets in India.” Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap and former Kasauli MLA Rajiv Saizal were among those present on the occasion.

