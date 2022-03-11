Policy against abandoning cattle sought

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Cutting across party lines, legislators in the Vidhan sabha today demanded a provision for creating a cattle register in every gram panchayat to prevent the animals from being abandoned.

A Private Member resolution moved by Ramesh Dhawala was taken up for discussion in the Vidhan Sabha. Dhawala, while expressing concern over cattle dying after consuming plastic waste, demanded a policy against abandoning cattle and proper maintenance of Gau Sadans.

Balbir Verma said a stricter provision for punishing those who abandon their cattle must be made. “There should be a census of the cattle with the migratory Gujjar community so as to ensure that they do not abandon their cattle,” he added.

Asha Kumari said, “Garbage is littered all over in tourist towns with no proper provision for garbage collection and disposal. There has been several instances of animals dying after consuming plastic waste.—