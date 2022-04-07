Policy document for differently abled

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released a policy document for human rights protection of differently abled students, teachers and non-teaching staff, prepared by the Himachal Pradesh University at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The summary of all legal provisions related to differently abled persons, the decisions of the Supreme Court and High Court and the policies of the state government have been included in it. Besides, policies framed by the state university for the empowerment of persons with disabilities have also been included in it.

Cleanliness drive by Bahra varsity

The Bahra University of Waknaghat and Basal Eco Club organised a cleanliness drive on a track that goes towards the Karol mountain. Karol mountain has always been a centre of attraction for both locals and tourists, but people have been throwing garbage in the area, polluting the environment. The Bahra University and Basal Eco Club collected one tonne garbage from the mountain and disposed it of at an appropriate place.

ABVP welcomes decision

The ABVP has welcomed the decision to not give extension to Vice-Chancellor of University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The ABVP alleged that several irregularities and backdoor appointments had been made in the university under the watch of the VC. Claiming credit for the decision, the ABVP said the government should appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor for universities.