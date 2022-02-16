Policy sought for computer, SMC teachers

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 15

The All India School Teachers Mahasangh today urged the the Himachal Government to formulate a policy for computer and school management committee (SMC) teachers working in government schools for the past many years.

Pawan Mishra, national secretary of the mahasangh, while addressing mediapersons here, said that some computer and SMC teachers were working in government schools for the past 20 years. Their services had not been regularised despite their long service in government schools. The government should formulate a policy to stop the exploitation of these teachers, he added.

Mishra said that vocational and computer teachers deputed in government schools had been recruited on the outsourced basis. The government should formulate a policy for these teachers, as they were being paid meagre salaries.

He said that teachers, who had been performing the duties of acting principals or headmasters in the government schools since 2016, should be regularised on the posts. The mahasangh leaders thanked the government for accepting five out of their 14 demands. —