Policy to find alternatives to plastic soon, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

The state government will frame a policy within a year to encourage industries to find alternatives to plastic and eventually enforce a complete ban on its use.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a state-level World Environment Day function here today.

The CM stressed on the need to utilise plastic in road construction, besides emphasising on incorporating environment-oriented courses in educational curriculums to promote environmental awareness among children.

He urged the people to complement government’s efforts for environmental protection and reducing pollution. “The government presented a green budget, allocating funds for renewable energy initiative and focusing on combating single-use plastic. Over the next three years, all government vehicles running on diesel/petrol will be replaced with electric vehicles. The use of solar and wind energy is also being promoted,” he said.

To support eco-friendly transportation, the state government was providing 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis in the state.

“This initiative aims at reducing carbon emissions and increasing the income of those involved in the transportation sector,” the CM said.

He said the state was taking lead in establishing green corridors. “The government is also focusing on the production of green hydrogen. We’ve set a target to transform Himachal into a green energy state by March 2026,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s efforts in promoting green energy, the CM urged the Centre to increase the state’s share in hydropower projects.

United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza, meanwhile, highlighted the adverse effects of plastic and its presence in human blood through the intake of various eatables. “The government and industries have to think together to tackle this menace. Alternatives to plastic are the need of the hour,” she said.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena elaborated on the comprehensive programme being implemented by the state government to safeguard environment, including the initiatives being undertaken at the district and panchayat levels. “Though the forest cover has increased in the state, waste management is a challenge and it has become mandatory to look for plastic’s alternatives,” he said.