Polish woman raped in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj; accused arrested

Dharamsala (HP), June 14
The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a Polish woman in McLeodganj.
The woman had on Thursday filed a complaint with the police alleging that she was raped by a local man.
The police recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate and conducted a medical examination.
The woman was staying in McLeodganj for past three weeks and had registered for a meditation course.
She came in touch with the accused in McLeodganj, who offered to give his room on rent to her as she was not happy with the place where she was staying.
Kangra ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal said the accused has been arrested and a case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered against him. The medical test of the victim has confirmed rape and further probe into the case is under way, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy
Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...
Italian PM Meloni greets PM Modi with traditional 'namaste' as he arrives at the venue of G7 Summit
Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday night to attend G...
Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...
Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry
Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...
Amid spate of terror attacks, Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation; calls high-level meeting on June 16
The meeting will be attended by NSA Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sin...