Polish woman raped in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj; accused arrested

Dharamsala (HP), June 14

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a Polish woman in McLeodganj.

The woman had on Thursday filed a complaint with the police alleging that she was raped by a local man.

The police recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate and conducted a medical examination.

The woman was staying in McLeodganj for past three weeks and had registered for a meditation course.

She came in touch with the accused in McLeodganj, who offered to give his room on rent to her as she was not happy with the place where she was staying.

Kangra ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal said the accused has been arrested and a case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered against him. The medical test of the victim has confirmed rape and further probe into the case is under way, he said.

