Political slugfest begins ahead of Shimla civic body elections

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, March 12

The preparations for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections (SMC) are in full swing as leaders and workers of different political parties have been camping in the city these days, holding meetings at regular intervals to decide on potential candidates and chart out strategies to win the elections. The date for SMC elections is likely to be announced in April.

After a decisive win in the Assembly elections last year, winning the local body election assumes significance for the Congress as it would pave the way for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year

While the BJP is looking forward to repeat its 2017 win, it will be a litmus test for the Congress after assuming power in the state by winning Assembly elections this year. Prior to 2007, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) had been a Congress bastion and it remained in power for a long period. After a decisive win in the Assembly elections this year, winning the election to the local body in the capital city also assumes significance as it would pave the way for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

As part of preparations for the SMC elections, State Congress president Pratibha Singh held a meeting with local MLAs, senior leaders, former ward councillors and party workers here on Friday. She exhorted the party leaders and workers to work in tandem to ensure win in the elections. To decide on the list of potential candidates to contest in the elections, the Congress will conduct a survey. During the meeting, the state Congress chief said the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections were very important for the party and must not be taken lightly.

The BJP leaders have also been holding meetings with party workers and former councillors. The party has formed a 19-member election management committee, including senior party leaders and MLAs, for the SMC elections during a meeting headed by BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap. Former minister and MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary has been made in charge of the committee.

“We will look forward to repeat the win and all members of the committee will play an active role in strategising and winning the elections,” said Kashyap.

Similarly, the CPM, which won in 2012 by the direct election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, has also decided to fight the corporation elections by “tooth and nail”. Former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan said they had been holding ward-wise meetings with former councillors, party workers and residents and also planning to form a citizen forum — Shimla Naagrik Manch — soon. “We are offering political and policy alternative to residents of the city by promising a new path of development.”