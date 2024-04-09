Poll awareness event in Rampur today

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 8

An election awareness programme will be held in the auditorium of Padma Government Children Senior Secondary School, Rampur, on Tuesday to make people aware about voting under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP ) programme with the aim of 100 percent voting in Rampur.

To encourage voters, the students of Government College Rampur, Bushahr B Ed College, Sarvepalli B Ed College, Nogli, ITI Rampur and Padma Government Boys Senior Secondary School, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Rampur, will deliver speeches and participate in slogan writing and painting. and.

Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar said thatvoters are being continuously made aware of their voting rights through SVEEP and other programmes in Rampur. SVEEP is a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education and participation in elections. The electors are educated regarding the registration of name, correction of existing particulars and deletion of name of shifted and deceased family members in electoral roll.