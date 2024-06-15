Poll code only in Dehra, Nalagarh segments: CEO

Shimla, June 14
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a clarification regarding the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the upcoming three Assembly byelections in the state.
He said that as per directives of the ECI, the election code would be applicable only in the Assembly constituencies of Dehra and Nalagarh and not in the whole of Kangra and Solan districts. However, the election code would be applicable in the entire Hamirpur district. Garg emphasised the importance of adhering to the guidelines and the election code.
