Poll code only in Dehra, Nalagarh segments: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a clarification regarding the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the upcoming three Assembly byelections in the state.

He said that as per directives of the ECI, the election code would be applicable only in the Assembly constituencies of Dehra and Nalagarh and not in the whole of Kangra and Solan districts. However, the election code would be applicable in the entire Hamirpur district. Garg emphasised the importance of adhering to the guidelines and the election code.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.