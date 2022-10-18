Poll code violations during Himachal Assembly polls will be dealt with strictly, says CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 17

The Election Department has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring effective implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines and any violation would be dealt with strictly, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today.

Over 30K posters removed in 48 hrs As many as 30,369 hoardings, posters, banners, flags and wall writings removed in all districts within 48 hours of the announcement of the polls. Maneesh Garg, CEO

He said strict directions had been issued to all departments to remove photographs of political functionaries and compliance was being ensured. About 126 websites of government departments/ boards/corporations, etc, have been checked and it has been ensured that they have been made compliant with the directions.

In compliance with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the department is taking swift, effective and stringent action for the enforcement of the MCC norms during the first 72 hours of the announcement of the poll schedule, besides maintaining extra vigil and strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, under the mandate of the ECI, the Directorate of Investigation of the Income Tax Department has made elaborate arrangements for curbing the use of black money in the polls.

In order to ensure fair and inducement-free polls in the state, flying squads and static surveillance teams have been formed to keep vigil on excessive campaign expenses, distribution of items of bribe in cash or kind, movement of illegal arms, ammunition, liquor or anti-social elements in the constituencies.

The Income Tax Department has set up a 24x7 Centralised Control Room-cum-Complaint Monitoring Cell in their office at Shimla having toll free number 1800-180-8089 to keep a strict vigil to curb the use of black money during the election process. The Excise Department has also set up a 24x7 control room having toll free number 1800-180-8062, where complaints related to excise violations can be directly lodged, a spokesperson said here today.

