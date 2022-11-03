Poll icon Shyam Saran Negi exercises franchise in Kalpa

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

“Youth should come forward to participate in the democratic process as it is not only our right but also our duty to exercise our franchise,” said first voter of Independent India Shyam Saran Negi (106) after casting his vote through postal ballot at his home in Kalpa of Kinnaur district today.

DC Abid Hussain Sadiq helps India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi cast his vote through postal ballot from his house in Kalpa.

“We should feel proud of our voting right as it helps in choosing the right representative to lead the nation,” said Negi who voted for the 34th time. He is also a state election icon since 2014.

Negi, who has been witness to the election process starting from putting the stamp on ballot paper to EVM to VVPAT, has never missed his date with the poll and voted in all panchayat, Assembly and Parliament elections. Till now, he had cast his vote in all the elections at the booth and this was the first time he cast his vote through postal ballot.

Negi had expressed his willingness to cast vote at the booth this time also but his health is not good and so he decided to vote at home, said Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, who honoured Negi with a cap and a shawl. Postal booth was set up in the compound of his house and Negi, a teacher by profession, was brought on a red carpet till the booth amid traditional music.

Negi became the first voter of the country as elections were held on October 25, 1951 in Kinnaur ahead of other parts of the country which went to polls in February 1952. In 1951, Negi was a member of the polling team and vividly remembers that he cast his first vote in Shonthong polling station.

#Shimla