Poll officer demands removal of objectionable post on Kangana Ranaut

Shimla, April 23
Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding the violation of the model code of conduct by the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club in an objectionable post on Kangana Ranaut, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has urged the State Election Commission to take necessary action and order the removal of this post.
The Additional Chief Electoral Officer Neelam Dulta in a letter written to Love Kush Yadav, Under Secretary, ECI, said two complaints had been received from the BJP, alleging that the user of the Facebook account named ‘Hamirpur Youth Club’ had violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.
“As the above mentioned post is a violation of the model code of conduct, it is requested to take necessary action in the matter and take down the post,” she wrote to the ECI. She added that as per the provisions of the model code of conduct, nobody can indulge in any activity or make statements that would amount to attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offending one’s decency and morality.
