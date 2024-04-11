Poll officer seeks factual report over CM’s remark

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer has sought a factual report from District Electoral Officer, Una regarding the matter pertaining to the alleged derogatory remarks that were made by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu against ex-MLA and BJP candidate from Kutlehar Legislative Assembly constituency Devender Bhutto within the next 24 hours.

BJP leaders had filed a complaint against the Chief Minister in the Election Commission in which BJP had alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had made a derogatory and offensive remark against its candidate from Kutlehar while he was addressing the public there.

The BJP had alleged that the Chief Minister had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making such derogatory remarks against Bhutto in his speech which also aired on social media platforms.

In a letter written to the DEO, the ACEO has stated that the content of this complaint are self-explanatory.

#BJP #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Una