Poll preparedness reviewed in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 29

Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India, presided over the review meeting held in Mandi last evening regarding the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

At the meeting, he gave many important directions to the officials related to the elections. Nitesh said on October 1, 2022, a special campaign would be be run by the Election Commission to ensure that the photo identity cards of all youth who are completing the age of 18 years should be made.

He said for the strength of democracy, not one eligible person should be left whose photo identity card is not made. He said proper use of form numbers 7 and 8 should be ensured. He directed all returning and assistant returning officers to visit their respective areas and ensure arrangements in all polling stations. He stressed focusing on minimum facilities required in polling stations.

He inspected the under-construction EVM warehouse and directed offi to complete its work in time.