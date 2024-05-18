Poll seizures worth Rs 13.79 crore made

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The overall seizures made by various agencies in the state since the imposition of the model code of conduct have touched Rs 13.79 crore, besides mining challans of nearly Rs 36 lakh.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg today directed all state nodal officers to intensively monitor the election expenditure and ramp up efforts to control the smuggling of liquor, drugs and other items.

The CEO held a meeting with various state and Central law enforcement agencies, including officials of police, taxes and excise, and postal departments, ITBP, Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Industrial Security Force, Railway Protection Force, Income Tax Department etc.

“As few days are left for the polls, the agencies concerned should intensify the checks to reduce illegal activities and must ensure inducement-free elections in the state, which has been a motto of the Election Commission of India as well,” he said.

Garg directed the police officials to impound bank and postal cash carrying vehicles without authorised QR codes generated through the ESMS system.

The Excise Department has seized 5.24 lakh litres of illegal liquor since the imposition of the model code of conduct. Total seizures by the Taxes and Excise Department are worth Rs 8.81 crore.

Over 1,600 police personnel and 213 flying squad teams have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

