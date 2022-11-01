Poll staff to walk 14 km to reach Chask Bhatori

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 31

Polling parties will have to cover a maximum distance of 14 km on foot to reach the Chask Bhatori polling station in the Bharmour (ST) Assembly constituency in Chamba district, said District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana.

The Chask Bhatori polling station, having 95 electors, is situated at an altitude of 11,948 feet while Tepa having 725 electors in the Churah (SC) Assembly constituency is the highest polling station with an elevation of 12,000 feet.

The Deputy Commissioner said the polling staff would have to travel a distance of 13 km on foot to reach the Chakki polling station, which has 127 electors and falls under the Bhattiyat constituency.

In the Dalhousie Assembly segment, polling parties would have to cover 11 km on foot to reach the Jutrahan polling station having 529 electors, he said.

Apart from this, there are 12 polling stations, where polling parties would have to cover a distance of more than 7 km on foot to reach there, Rana added.