Poll win validation of 4-month rule: Sukhu

Shimla, May 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the historic victory of the Congress in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections was a validation of the good performance of the state government in its four-month rule. This resounding victory would have a bearing on national politics, he claimed.

He said, “The SMC election results clearly show that people have supported the Congress’ ideology. We had decided to hold the elections on the party symbol after 10 years.” He added that the Congress had hit a hat-trick by winning the SMC elections after the victory in the four byelections in 2021 and the Assembly elections in November last year.

Sukhu said that the SMC poll results would have a bearing on national politics. “These poll results are significant as BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur hail from Himachal,” he added.

Sukhu said, “We have defeated the BJP’s ideology. People have reposed faith in our four-month rule though we have taken some harsh decisions.” He added that the Congress would pull the state out of the financial crisis.

He said, “The victory has put greater responsibility on our government to perform better and provide good governance to people. This is the best performance by any party in the SMC poll. Had the weather not been inclement, the Congress would have won more than 24 wards.”

Sukhu claimed, “We want to restore the lost glory of Shimla and make it a clean and beautiful city.”

Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the Congress would fulfil all promises made to the people of Shimla. She congratulated party workers for working hard to ensure victory in the SMC elections.