Poll wish: Lahaul residents demand sustainable tourism infra

Mandi, May 25

Ever since the Atal tunnel has been thrown open to public, Lahaul residents have been calling for a sustainable infrastructure development to boost the tourism sector in the Lahaul and Spiti region.

With the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly byelection round the corner, they want their aspirations to be heard by candidates across party lines. The Lahaul valley has seen a surge in tourists in the past few years after the opening of the Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway.

The residents emphasise the need for the development of the tourist sites in the Lahaul valley, highlighting its vast potential for adventure sports, winter sports, besides spiritual tourism. Notably, the region is home to revered Hindu temples like Trilokinath and Mrikula Mata, as well as numerous Buddhist monasteries.

A primary concern voiced by residents is the lack of adequate infrastructure like parking and public toilets to handle the influx of tourists. Consequently, there is a pressing need for the promotion of homestay facilities as a viable solution to enhance the accommodation facility.

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, a tourism stakeholder of the Lahaul valley, underscored the longstanding appeal of the Lahaul residents to the government in the state and the Centre for basic infrastructure development to support tourism. Despite repeated pleas over the past few years, little progress has been made.

Highlighting the existing shortages, Rigzin said local youths should be trained in adventure sports activities in the Lahaul valley to create self-employment. Ski slopes of the valley should be developed for the promotion of winter tourism. Buddhist circuits should be interconnected in the Lahaul valley for tourism promotion, besides efforts should be made to promote local cuisine and culture.

“The candidates of Mandi parliamentary constituency and Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituency, who are in poll fray for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Assembly byelection, should explain their vision on addressing the issues of Lahaul and Spiti residents,” Rigzin remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Tashi Barongpa, another tourism stakeholder, urged the candidates to prioritise infrastructure development to sustain tourism growth in Lahaul. A failure in doing so, he warned, could lead to a short-lived tourism boom.

Mohan Lal Relingpa emphasised the necessity of enhancing basic infrastructure to support adventure and winter sports tourism.

