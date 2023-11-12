Polluting crackers being sold despite ban

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 11

As per the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state government has issued orders banning the sale of crackers other than green ones in Himachal Pradesh.

However, as per a survey of the markets in Kangra and Una districts, the ban seems to have remained on papers. In markets, traders selling firecrackers, feigned ignorance about green crackers. They alleged that green crackers were not available in market and so they cannot sell them.

Munish Chaudhary, who had put up a stall of crackers in Kangra, said, “I bought crackers in bulk. I had no knowledge about the ban on the sale of firecrackers and availability of green ones. I just brought the crackers that were available in the market and am selling these during Diwali to make some money.”

The shopkeepers who were selling crackers in Kangra and Una districts said green crackers were not available in the market so they were not in a position to trade them during Diwali. They were just selling crackers that were available in market, they said.

A senior government official said, “The orders banning the sale of crackers other than green crackers are being issued by the state since 2020. But green ones are not available in the market. We have learnt that green crackers would have a QR code to signify that they are non-polluting. However, we have not seen these in the market so far. Instead of asking the administration to ensure that the sale of polluting crackers is stopped, the government should ban their production, the official said.

He added that there was pressure from people and traders for sale and purchase of crackers during Diwali as the festival was linked with tradition and custom. So, if the government wants to stop the sale of polluting crackers, it should ban their production.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said as per the government orders, the sale of polluting crackers has been banned in the district. The officials concerned have been told to take action against those selling crackers that are not green, he said.

According to sources, the people selling polluting crackers can be punished with imprisonment for five years. However, the sale of polluting crackers has been going on openly and the provision has never been used even though it is being notified since 2020.

