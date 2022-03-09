Pollution from cement plants causing lung diseases: Sanjay Awasthy

Shimla, March 8

The issue of high pollution levels in and around cement plants resulting in asthma and other lung ailments in local people echoed in the Vidhan Sabha today. Members demanded strict enforcement of law in this regard.

Sanjay Awasthy raised the issue during the Question Hour. He said due to high pollution caused by the cement plants, villagers living in their vicinity were suffering from health hazards, especially lung disease. “There should be strict enforcement of the rules in this regard so that the life and health of these people is not put to risk,” he added.

Replying to a question in the absence of the Chief Minister, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said necessary equipment to monitor pollution levels had been installed. “Following directions from the National Green Tribunal, teams from the PGI, Chandigarh, and the IGMC had monitored the air quality and in case of violation, penalty had been imposed,” he added.

Bhardwaj said the State Pollution Control Board monitored air pollution regularly. No complaint had been received against Ambuja Cements plant, though there was a complaint against Ultratech Cement plant.

Ram Lal Thakur said the adverse impact of the cement plants was not just affecting the health of the people living in their vicinity but also in the entire region. “A study must be undertaken in the entire region not just on health hazards but also on the production of crops and fruits, which, too, have been hit by high pollution,” he claimed.

In a written reply to a question asked by Rajinder Rana, the Chief Minister said that a trace and track system was being used to check the sale of spurious liquor in the state. “The government has invited bids for implementing this system and only one bid has been received from Telecommunication Consultants India Ltd.

To the question of Rohit Thakur, the Chief Minister said 8,489 complaints had been received in the Gudiya Helpline initiated three years ago. He added the helpline had been set up to facilitate women and girls to lodge complaints of harassment.—TNS

No move to create new dists, says CM