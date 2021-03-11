Pong Dam water level near danger mark

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 20

The water level of the Pong lake was only seven feet below the danger mark on Saturday.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Talwara, issued a high alert to the civil and police administration in Kangra district. Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali and Nurpur administration have issued advisories to the public not to go near the Beas and the Shahnahar in the lower area of the Pong Dam.

There is possibility to release the excess quantity of water in the Shahnahar Barrage Reservoir and the same quantity of water may be released into the Beas. The BBMB has decided to open the barrage of the dam.