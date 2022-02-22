Pong oustee’s land sold illegally in Rajasthan, 6 booked

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 21

The land allotted to the father of Naresh Kumar, a Pong Dam oustee and resident of Nagrota Surian in Kangra district, at Gharsana tehsil in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, has allegedly been sold on forged documents to a local woman. The Gharsana police have booked six persons for the fraud.

On getting information from Khushpreet Singh, the land cultivator, the victim rushed to Gharsana and was shocked to know that the land mafia had sold his 125 kanals for Rs 65 lakh.

He approached the local revenue officer, in whose presence the alleged sale deed was registered in favour of buyer Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Hanumangarh, on February 10 and urged him to stop the mutation of the land. He claimed that the market value of the land was Rs 1.50 crore.

An FIR was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 (B) of the IPC at Gharsana police station on February 18 against Mohan Lal of Anoopgarh, mastermind of the forgery case. Mohan Lal had allegedly prepared a forged power of attorney of the complainant in his favour by using the latter’s fake photo, Aadhaar card and signature on the attorney document and sold the land to Jaswinder Kaur. The police have also booked Harmeet Singh, Balkrishan, Kulwinder and Sonu Singh, co-accused in the case, who had assisted in preparing the forged documents, besides land buyer Jaswinder Kaur.

Earlier, too, three oustees of Nurpur had got forgery cases registered in Jaisalmer district in October 2020. The victims were allotted land in the district but the land mafia sold their land during the pandemic using fake power attorneys.

Hans Raj Chowdhary, president of the Pong Dam Oustees’ Samiti, said that the government should take up the issue with the Rajasthan Government.

Mastermind used fake power of attorney

The mastermind had allegedly prepared a forged power of attorney of the complainant in his favour by using the latter’s fake photo, Aadhaar card and signature on the document and sold the land to Jaswinder Kaur of Hanumangarh.

#pong dam