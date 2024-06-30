 Pong turns 50, but no joy for families that lost homes for it : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Pong turns 50, but no joy for families that lost homes for it

Pong turns 50, but no joy for families that lost homes for it

Pong turns 50, but no joy for families that lost homes for it

The ‘Bathu ki Ladi’ temple appears in the Pong lake waters each summer. Tribune Photo: Kamal jeet



Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 29

As the Pong Dam turns 50 on June 30, the ‘Pong Bandh Visthapit Samiti’ has chosen Haripur in the Dehra constituency to reassert the pending issues of the rehabilitation of the oustees.

Sources said the time and the venue were the most appropriate as Dehra was in the middle of a byelection, with high-profile leaders engaged in electioneering here. It is expected that the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister would listen to the outstanding demands of people, who sacrificed their life’s belongings to quench the thirst of Rajasthan way back in the early Seventies.

1 lakh people displaced

  • Pong Dam, built on the Beas, witnessed the worst-ever dislocation wherein over 1 lakh people, 20,000 families living a bountiful life in over 400 villages, got permanently uprooted
  • Only around 5,000 families have been properly rehabilitated so far, while 6,355 families are still waiting for a miracle to happen
  • The entire area, part of the erstwhile Guler state, was popularly known as the granary of Kangra district
  • A large number of the oustees, now residing around Gaggal, are on the threshold of yet another dislocation to pave the way for the Airport expansion

The Samiti is asking the government for a one-time settlement and land from the state land pool. At present, all their efforts are centred to convince the government to support the organisation in the case listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on July 22.

As many as 20,772 families were displaced, of which only 16,352 were fortunate enough to be considered eligible for the allotment of land. Of these, only around 5,000 families have been properly rehabilitated so far, while 6,355 families are still waiting for a miracle to happen. Talking to The Tribune, the executive members of the Samiti, in one voice, said the previous state governments had not shown interest in resolving their genuine issues.

The tales connected to this unprecedented displacement are hard to hear. The displaced feel that the compensation they received was too meagre and the promises made were unrealistic.

Talking to The Tribune, Hans Raj Chaudhary, president of the Samiti, said, “I was just 17 when our family left our ancestral home. We had fertile land with uninterrupted irrigation facility. The life was so vibrant that at times we go back in our dreams to the houses we left and wake up suddenly with a realisation that these are now submerged under the lake waters.”

The Pong Dam, built on the Beas, witnessed the worst-ever dislocation wherein over one lakh people — 20,000 families — living a bountiful life in over 400 villages got permanently uprooted.

The entire area, part of the erstwhile Guler state, was popularly known as the granary of Kangra district. A network of water channels provided uninterrupted water to the fields and because of its nearness to Punjab, agriculture was highly developed.

In the words of Hans Raj Chaudhary, “The massive Kuru Kuhal on the Beas irrigated all the fields at Dola, Muhara, Balla, Panjbad, Kohli, Balta and Batt. The lush green fields between the Beas and the Baner were Himachal’s Doab.”

The magnanimity of the “Bathu ki Ladi”, earlier popular as Badri Vishal Temple and dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which appears in the Pong waters every summer, gives an estimation of the prosperity and richness of people residing there.

Experts opine that Haldoon valley was the epicentre with most developed agriculture, which the people still remember with a sense of pride. Just by mere scattering, the grains in the field could reap a rich harvest. A large number of the oustees, now residing around Gaggal, are on the threshold of yet another displacement to pave way for the Airport expansion.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

5
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

8
World

Iran goes to runoff election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili as no candidate secures majority

9
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

10
Sports

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: Rain threat looms large in Barbados; what happens in case of washout

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...

It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit

It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok

Delhi court sends Kejri to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue