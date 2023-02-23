Pong wetland to be tourism hub: Minister

Nurpur, February 22
The state government is all set to harness the tourism potential of the Pong wetland, a Ramsar site, situated in the lower Kangra hills. Water sports activities will be started here to attract more tourists.
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar said this while addressing public gatherings at Ludhiad and Sidhpur Ghat in the Jawali Assembly constituency here recently. He said the Centre had approved Rs 145-crore Pong Lake Ecotourism Development Project of the Asian Development Fund (ADB) for promoting tourism in the wetland area.
Another Rs 67-crore tourism project was also under the Centre’s consideration, which was likely to be cleared soon. “The expansion of tourism activities in the Pong wetland will make it a prominent tourist destination,” he added.
The minister said he was trying to get started the pending construction work of the Sukhahar Canal and to kick start work on the proposed bridges on Gaj and Dehar khuds in the district. He also listened to the grievances of local residents.
