 Poor bypoll show, BJP may rework strategy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Poor bypoll show, BJP may rework strategy

Poor bypoll show, BJP may rework strategy

In HP, unlikely to field Ind ex-MLAs as ticket to 6 Congress turncoats proves costly

Poor bypoll show, BJP may rework strategy


Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 5

Having burnt its fingers in the recently held Assembly elections by fielding all six Congress turncoats, the BJP may have to exercise caution while finalising nominees for another three Assembly bypolls to be held in Nalagarh, Dehra and Hamirpur constituencies within the next six months.

With the BJP winning only two of the six bypolls — Dharamsala and Barsar — it becomes clear that the move to induct six Congress MLAs into the party and then giving them the ticket has not gone down well with the saffron party cadre.

It now remains to be seen whether the BJP will give the ticket to all three Independent MLAs — Hoshyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur and KL Thakur from Nalagarh in Solan — for the bypolls in these segments. The three had joined the BJP on March 23, a day after submitting their resignation to the Speaker.

With the acceptance of their resignation on June 3, the strength of the House was reduced to 65. The Congress’ tally in the Vidhan Sabha after the win in four byelection seats has gone up to 38, while the BJP has 27 MLAs.

If the BJP decides to give ticket to the new entrants, it has to face opposition from senior leaders, including former ministers Ramesh Dhwala and Ravinder Ravi (Dehra); and former MLAs Lakhvinder Rana (Nalagarh) and Narinder Thakur (Hamirpur). Rana had earlier voiced his grouse when the three were inducted into the BJP on March 23 along with six disqualified Congress legislators. The three MLAs had sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha on March 30 to press for the early acceptance of their resignation. They were hoping that the bypolls in their segments would be held along with the Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha byelections on June 1, which could not happen as the Speaker kept his decision on their resignation in abeyance.

The three had even met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and sought his intervention on the matter. They had even failed to get any relief from the court.

Byelections due in three segments

  • BJP fielded all six Congress turncoats in the recent bypoll, but managed to win only 2
  • Move to induct turncoats didn’t go down well with senior party leaders and party cadre
  • It now remains to be seen if the BJP gives the ticket to 3 Independents who resigned as MLA and joined the party

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Nalagarh #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

3
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

4
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

5
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

6
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

7
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

8
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

9
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

10
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Poll strategist Pathak to chair meetings of MLAs tomorrow


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show