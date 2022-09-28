Poor condition of McLeodganj road irks hoteliers

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 27

Poor condition of road leading from Dharamsala to McLeodganj is worrying the tourism industry of the area. McLeodganj, also the abode of the Dalai Lama, is the most popular tourism destination in Kangra district.

However, the 10-km road connecting Dharamsala to McLeodganj has been in bad shape for over two years. The road is part of the national highway leading from Gaggal airport to McLeodganj. It is being maintained by the National Highways Department. The department has been trying to treat various active sliding zones on the road for last two years but without much success.

Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Smart City Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that there were many points on the road where just a single vehicle can pass. These spots witness traffic jams during the peak tourist season.

Akshay Kumar, a local resident, said that due to the presence of Dalai Lama, McLeodganj was among the best-known hill stations of Himachal after Shimla and Manali. The condition of roads leading to the hill station, especially from Dharamsala to McLeodganj, has been pathetic for the past two to three years.

The SE, National Highways, MP Dhiman, when contacted on phone, said that the road work was hit because of delayed permissions from the Forest Department. “Now all the permissions have been received and the work has started. We intend to complete the work by March 2023,” he said.

The Khara Danda road, alternative route from Dharamsala to McLeodganj, was also damaged after a portion of the road was washed away in August. With both roads leading to McLeodganj in poor shape, tourists were finding it tough to reach the popular destination.

Geologists have been cautioning the authorities about the active sliding zones on McLeodganj hill. They warned that if proper drainage system was not developed for the hill it could witness landslides, damaging public and private properties.

Despite the warning, no comprehensive plan has been chalked out to treat active sliding zones on McLeodganj hill.