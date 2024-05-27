Poor condition of roads big poll issue in Kasauli

Ambika Sharma
Solan, May 26
The poor condition of roads leading to Kasauli and Dagshai has emerged a key issue in the Lok Sabha elections. Local residents as well as tourists are talking about the poor roads.
BUMPY RIDE FOR LOCALS
Public representatives have failed to safeguard the interests of the local residents, who have to trudge potholed roads to reach their destinations in nearby villages. —Ranjit, Local Resident
Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri is the Congress nominee from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.
Tourists travelling on the Sukki Jori-Sanawar-Kasauli road from the Parwanoo-Solan National Highway get a rude shock due to the deplorable condition of the main road that worsened after large-scale digging undertaken to lay pipes for a potable water scheme. Though some patch work was done, the road was not repaired properly. It requires a thorough overhaul as its culverts as well as the road surface had been damaged.
“Despite paying GST worth crores of rupees, the hoteliers in and around Kasauli are losing business due to the poor condition of roads. We have regularly apprised Public Works Department (PWD) of the matter and sought timely repair and maintenance, but a fund constraint is acting as a deterrent for the repair work,” rues Rocky Chimni, vice-president, Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Welfare Association.
The Kimmughat-Chakki Ka Mor road, alongside which several hotels, homestays and bed and breakfast units are located, is among the worst roads. Beyond a few kilometres, it has not been tarred.
“Though this road was carved out to provide an arterial route to the Parwanoo-Dharampur road, the purpose has been defeated as most of it has not been metalled,” says Chimni.
“It is pitiable that funds are spent sparingly on the upkeep of roads, which are the lifeline of the area. Locals get employment as the hospitality industry has given a sizable boost to the economy of the area,” he adds. The PWD spends less than the required funds every year on the upkeep and maintenance of roads, he continued.
The condition of the Kumarhatti-Dharampur road is equally appalling as the defence authorities have not been able to undertake timely repair work. “Public representatives have failed to safeguard the interests of the residents who have to trudge the potholed road to reach their destinations in nearby villages such as Anji located in the precincts of Dagshai,” rues Ranjit, a local resident.
