 Poor drainage & parking plague Kangna Dhar : The Tribune India

Poor drainage & parking plague Kangna Dhar

Poor drainage & parking plague Kangna Dhar

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, May 1

Badly maintained retaining walls, parking woes, traffic congestion, poor drainage system, potholed sidewalks, stray dog and money menace are the key issues plaguing Kangna Dhar area that falls under ward number 30.

Candidates in the fray for the forthcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled to take place on May 2, said providing a permanent solution to the issues of public concern would be their top-most priority.

A ward resident said, “We have been paying all taxes and bills on time but there is still a lack of basic facilities and the existing infrastructure is not being maintained properly in our ward. There are towering retaining walls in our ward but many of them haven’t been maintained properly. Some of these walls have developed cracks and can collapse anytime, leading to accidents.”

Another resident of the ward said, “Parking is a major problem here and traffic congestion is an order of the day. Due to narrow roads and parking on both sides of these roads, accidents have taken place on a number of occasions. A person lost his life and several others have gotten injured. There is a common land where a parking lot can be constructed, but successive governments and their ward councillors have not made any efforts to resolve this problem to date. These issues have been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Governor, but to no avail.”

Amit Singh, another resident, rued, “There is no dispensary in our ward and in case of medical exigencies people have to face a lot of inconvenience. We also demand that separate roads of ambulance be constructed in the ward and complete connectivity to every nook and cranny of the ward must be ensured so that people do not have to suffer in case of medical emergencies. There are potholes on roads, making it difficult for the pedestrians to walk. The drainage system in many areas of the ward is quite poor. We also request that the government must provide us relief from stray dog and monkey menace.”

There are 1,900 voters in the ward. Renu Chauhan is contesting the election on the BJP ticket, the AAP has fielded Jeevan Sharma and Ram Ratan Sharma is fighting on the Congress ticket.

Residents a harried lot

  • A ward resident said, “We have been paying all taxes and bills on time but there is still a lack of basic facilities and the existing infrastructure is not being maintained properly in our ward. There are towering retaining walls but many of them haven’t been maintained properly
  • Another resident of the ward said, “Parking is a major problem here and traffic congestion is an order of the day. Due to narrow roads and parking on both sides of these roads, accidents have taken place
  • Amit Singh, another resident, rued, “There is no dispensary in our ward and in case of medical exigencies people have to face a lot of inconvenience
  • Candidates in the fray for the forthcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled to take place on May 2, said providing a permanent solution to the issues of public concern would be their top-most priority

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies