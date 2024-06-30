Poor garbage disposal bane of Kullu, Manali

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 29

Maintaining cleanliness in the scenic valleys of Kullu and Manali has become increasingly challenging due to deficiencies in the region’s garbage disposal infrastructure. The establishment of a garbage treatment plant at Rangri, Manali, initially aimed at resolving waste management issue in Manali notwithstanding, it is grappling with the overwhelming volume of garbage from various surrounding areas like Banjar, Bhuntar, Kullu and Lahaul.

The inadequate capacity of the Rangri-Manali plant to handle the massive influx of waste has exacerbated the situation, leaving local authorities and residents concerned about environmental and health impacts. The plant, which was intended to efficiently process and manage waste, has been struggling to cope with the sheer quantity arriving daily from the neighbouring communities.

No garbage from other places from July 15 We are aware of the issues faced by the Rangri-Manali plant. Now, we will stop receiving garbage from other places at this site from July 15 onwards to reduce the burden on this treatment plant. Thereafter, we will allow garbage only from the residents of the area under the Manali Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. —Chaman Kapoor, Chairman, Manali MC

Local residents and environmentalists have raised an alarm over the mounting piles of unprocessed waste, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced infrastructure and management strategies. “The current situation is alarming. We see garbage accumulating at Rangri plant, posing a serious threat to the environment and public health,” said tourism stakeholder Gautam Thakur.

Authorities acknowledge the challenges posed by the inadequate waste management infrastructure and are actively seeking solutions to mitigate the crisis.

“We are aware of the issues faced by the Rangri-Manali plant. A company hired for the treatment of garbage has assured to generate power from the garbage plant but could not do so, which aggravated the situation. Now, we will stop receiving garbage from other places at this plant site from July 15 onwards to reduce the burden on this treatment plant. Thereafter, we will allow garbage on this plant only from the residents of Manali MC,” said Chaman Kapoor, chairman of the Manali MC

Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur stated that efforts were underway to identify new sites in Kullu, Bhuntar and Manikaran for garbage disposal to deal with the situation effectively. Besides, efforts would be made to upgrade Rangri garbage plant capacity for better waste disposal operations.

As stakeholders continue to grapple with the challenges of waste management in Kullu and Manali, the need of the hour is to implement sustainable solutions that safeguard environment and are appealing to both the residents and visitors alike.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi