 Poor Kasauli roads make for bumpy ride for tourists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Poor Kasauli roads make for bumpy ride for tourists

Poor Kasauli roads make for bumpy ride for tourists

Hoteliers say despite paying heavy taxes, they don’t get amenities

Poor Kasauli roads make for bumpy ride for tourists

A broken stretch of Kimmughat-Chakki Ka Mor road in Kasauli.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 9

Lacking regular repair and maintenance, roads leading to the key tourist town of Kasauli have been discouraging tourists.

Hoteliers rue that they pay taxes in crores, but fail to get basic civic facilities in the Kasauli Planning Area (KPA) — comprising Kasauli town and its surrounding areas. As new constructions are disallowed in Kasauli, hundreds of hotels have sprung up in rural hamlets.

The Kimmughat-Chakki Ka Mor road, where several big hotels, homestays and bed & breakfast units operate, is among the worst hit.

The road was built over a period of two decade, and was supposed to provide a shorter route to Parwanoo. Shoddy metalling was done back in 2016, and little repair was carried out after that.

The condition of the road has become pitiable, and tourists are greatly inconvenienced by its poor upkeep.

The road reduces the distance to Chandigarh by 14 km as it provides an arterial route for those heading to Chandigarh from Kasauli.

Despite the KPA having earned the reputation of hosting destination weddings, poor roads leave tourists bitter.

The area has about 250 big and small hotels operational, homestays and bed & breakfast units and many more in various stages of construction on the Dharampur-Garkhal road.

“Each hotel is paying crores as taxes to the government, but it is pitiable that funds are spent sparingly on the upkeep of the roads, which are the lifeline of the area. Not only do the locals get employment from these hotels, but the hospitality industry has given a sizable boost to the economy of the area,” said Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Association vice-president Rocky Chimni.

Fewer funds are spared every year for the upkeep and maintenance of roads by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Despite several new roads having come up in the last few decades, there has not been a substantial increase in the budget for there repair and maintenance.

Only small sections of roads are repaired in a year due to the budgetary constraints. As such, the condition of the roads fails to improve.

While the Dharampur-Garkhal road is being repaired after several years at a cost of Rs 8 crore, the condition of the Dharampur-Sanawar road, another road connecting Kasauli to the Parwanoo-Solan highway, is in a pitiable condition after pipes were laid for a water supply scheme. Mere shoddy filling of the potholes was done by the PWD though colossal damage was caused to the culverts.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kasauli #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

3
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

4
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

5
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

6
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

7
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

8
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

9
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

10
J & K

BJP used Kashmiri Pandits' pain as 'weapon' to garner votes across India: Mehbooba Mufti

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture