Poor maintenance of public toilets

THOUGH the facility of public toilets has been provided by the Nurpur Municipal Council at a number of public places in the town, their poor maintenance has become a nuisance. A public toilet near Adarsh Public School at the Dunga Bazar is in pathetic state and causing a lot of inconvenience to users. The civic body should direct sanitation staff to ensure their regular cleaning and maintenance.

— Sanjay Kumar, Nurpur

No end to simian menace

MONKEYS have become a constant threat at the Mall Road and The Ridge for tourists. Tourists become an easy target for monkeys while they are eating something. In a similar incident, a monkey snatched away an ice cream from my hand while I was strolling on a road. Luckily, I did not suffer any injury but it was scary. Local authorities should at least put up boards asking tourists to beware of monkeys. Effective measure should be made to check the menace. \

— Smriti, Patiala

Implement ban on loudspeakers past 10 pm effectively

THE ban on playing loudspeakers after 10 pm is being flouted by a number of people. This causes inconvenience to locals. The authorities concerned must ensure that the ban is implemented effectively across the state. The police should also device a system, under which they have the contact number and address of the place where a DJ will be played, to ensure that it is stopped after 10 pm. The organiser too should give in writing that he would be responsible if the DJ continues past the fixed time.

— Nagender, Shimla

