Poor maintenance of public toilets

THOUGH the facility of public toilets has been provided by the Nurpur Municipal Council at a number of public places in the town, their poor maintenance has become a nuisance. A public toilet near Adarsh Public School at the Dunga Bazar is in pathetic state and causing a lot of inconvenience to users. The civic body should direct sanitation staff to ensure their regular cleaning and maintenance.
— Sanjay Kumar, Nurpur
No end to simian menace
MONKEYS have become a constant threat at the Mall Road and The Ridge for tourists. Tourists become an easy target for monkeys while they are eating something. In a similar incident, a monkey snatched away an ice cream from my hand while I was strolling on a road. Luckily, I did not suffer any injury but it was scary. Local authorities should at least put up boards asking tourists to beware of monkeys. Effective measure should be made to check the menace. \
— Smriti, Patiala
Implement ban on loudspeakers past 10 pm effectively
THE ban on playing loudspeakers after 10 pm is being flouted by a number of people. This causes inconvenience to locals. The authorities concerned must ensure that the ban is implemented effectively across the state. The police should also device a system, under which they have the contact number and address of the place where a DJ will be played, to ensure that it is stopped after 10 pm. The organiser too should give in writing that he would be responsible if the DJ continues past the fixed time.
— Nagender, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...