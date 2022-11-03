Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Poor quality of road metalling

The ongoing metalling process of Taranh to Kanda-Banah road is an example of substandard work in the Kupvi region of Shimla district. Around 300 metre road was metalled on Tuesday but it had to be stopped due to the poor quality of work. A persons can dig up a hole by scraping the surface of the road with his shoe. Strict action should be taken against those involved in executing the work. Sharp, an NGO, Chopal

Control spread of wild grass

The wild grass has started spreading rapidly alongside the Villa Round in Nahan town. As a result, pedestrians are facing a lot of problems. The municipal council should take note of the matter and take necessary steps to deal with the issue. Rajan, Nahan

Additional bus required on Junga-Shimla route

The HRTC should ply an additional bus on the Junga-Shimla route via Pujarli, Majhar and Chakhar in the morning. Presently, only one 40-seater bus plies on this route in the morning. School and college students are facing a lot of inconvenience. The HRTC should operate the additional service to provide them relief. Rajeev, Junga