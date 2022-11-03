Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Poor quality of road metalling
The ongoing metalling process of Taranh to Kanda-Banah road is an example of substandard work in the Kupvi region of Shimla district. Around 300 metre road was metalled on Tuesday but it had to be stopped due to the poor quality of work. A persons can dig up a hole by scraping the surface of the road with his shoe. Strict action should be taken against those involved in executing the work. Sharp, an NGO, Chopal
Control spread of wild grass
The wild grass has started spreading rapidly alongside the Villa Round in Nahan town. As a result, pedestrians are facing a lot of problems. The municipal council should take note of the matter and take necessary steps to deal with the issue. Rajan, Nahan
Additional bus required on Junga-Shimla route
The HRTC should ply an additional bus on the Junga-Shimla route via Pujarli, Majhar and Chakhar in the morning. Presently, only one 40-seater bus plies on this route in the morning. School and college students are facing a lot of inconvenience. The HRTC should operate the additional service to provide them relief. Rajeev, Junga
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm
Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann
'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...