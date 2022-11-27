Poor results: HPU committee gets one more week to submit report

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has extended the time of the five-member committee to submit its report on the poor results of BSc and BCom first year classes, which has led to student protests in several colleges across the state.

The committee was supposed to submit its report this evening, but it has now been given another week to submit its findings.

“We want the committee to investigate every possible aspect of the issue. The committee will investigate the technology angle, scanning process, teachers’ part, the employees involved, etc. This is going to be an exhaustive investigation, hence the committee has been given more time,” said HPU Controller of Examination JS Negi.

Students are protesting in various colleges over poor results. As per university, the pass percentage in BSc first year is 31 and BCom first year is 58. Alleging that more than 80 per cent students have failed in various colleges, the students are blaming the poor result on the “faulty online evaluation process”.

While the university is claiming that it hasn’t found anything so far to doubt the evaluation process, some teachers feel there could be technological issue that led to the poor result.

“The answer sheets are scanned and then e-mailed to the teachers for evaluation. There’s a possibility that the entire answer sheets might not have opened up at places where there’s a network issue. So, the students might not have got marks for the answer sheets that did not open,” said a college teacher.

Negi said all possibilities, including the one the teacher referred to, would be looked into to get the real picture.