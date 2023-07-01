Poor results, low intake in polytechnic, engineering colleges to be reviewed

Solan, June 30
Two committees comprising officials from the Technical Education Department and principals-cum-directors of government polytechnic institutes and engineering colleges will be constituted to analyse reasons for low admissions and poor results in these institutes.
Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary, Technical Education, announced this today during a state-level conference-cum-departmental review meeting organised under his chairmanship at Kiarighat near Kandaghat in the district.
He stressed on the need to emulate the best practices from other institutions to improve results. He said it was noticed that many first year students were weak in mathematics and science. He urged the participants to make efforts to improve the results of their institutes and suggested extra classes for weak students.
The participants were also urged to ponder over the reasons for low admission in certain fields like electronics and communication, automobile and mechanical in the 16 polytechnic institutes and in electronics and communications, mechanical and textile in the five engineering colleges of the state.
The Secretary said, “MoUs should not only remain on paper, but should aid in improving the quality of learning. Industrial visits should be arranged to provide students first-hand exposure.”
Jain invited responses from delegates on the purpose of imparting technical education covering key aspects like training and upgradation of skills, outcome-based learning, employability and entrepreneurship, research, confidence building, etc. The participants were directed to assess and rate themselves and their institutions on 15 such parameters.
As many as 21 director-cum-principals of government engineering colleges, four pharmacy colleges and principals of 16 polytechnic institutes attended the meeting.
