 Poor tourist footfall on Diwali disappoints Manali hoteliers

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall in the Lahaul valley on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 13

After fresh snow near the Atal tunnel and Sissu today, tourists thronged the Atal tunnel and Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district from Manali side to enjoy snow activities.

The tourists were seen enjoying the snow in the Lahaul valley today. With the advent of fresh snow in the Lahaul valley near Atal tunnel, Sissu, Koksar, Rohtang and Marhi area in Manali, hoteliers of Kullu-Manali are expecting an increase in tourist footfall in Kullu district in the coming days.

“The business remained bleak during Diwali festival this year as compared to previous years. Generally during Diwali, room occupancy goes up to 50 to 70 percent but this year, the room occupancy in my hotel was merely 15 percent,” said Hem Raj Sharma, a hotelier in Manali.

Snow may draw visitors

With advent of fresh snow, we are expecting an increase in tourist footfall in Kullu-Manali in the coming days. We invite tourists to visit Kullu-Manali to spend their vacations as there is fresh snow at tourist places like the Atal tunnel, Sissu, Koksar, Rohtang and Marhi area for recreation. —Hem Raj Sharma, A hotelier in manali

“We are expecting an increase in tourist footfall in Kullu-Manali in the coming days. We invite tourists to visit Kullu-Manali to spend their vacations because there was plenty of snow available on the ground at tourist places like the Atal tunnel, Sissu, Koksar, Rohtang and Marhi area for recreation,” he said.

“Snow is a major attraction for tourists here. We urge the tourists to visit Kullu-Manali to enjoy the scenic view of nature. Tourists were thronging the Atal tunnel and Lahaul valley to enjoy snow activities,” Gajender Thakur, Chief Patron of Manali hoteliers association said.

Thakur said the hoteliers of Manali were completely shattered this year because of poor tourist footfall. In the wake of snowfall, they are hopeful that the tourist footfall will increase in the coming days. He urged the government to take necessary steps for the promotion of tourism, which is on the verge of brink.

