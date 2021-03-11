Poor upkeep of drains

The authorities are least concerned about the maintenance of drains in Shimla. Whenever there is a downpour, water gets accumulated and drains start overflowing, making it difficult for people to walk even on Mall Road, which is the heart of the town. MC officials must take some action in this regard.
— Munish Sharma, Shimla
No maintenance of roads
The authorities appear to be on a cost-cutting spree as a major part of the road at Chambaghat is devoid of any concrete layer. This causes more wear and tear of the road and the situation worsens during rains when the kutcha road becomes a cesspool. The authorities should ensure proper metalling of roads as per norms.. — Rajkumar, Solan
Bus service stopped
The HRTC has stopped a local bus from Shimla to an adjacent Pagog village. As a result, schoolchildren are forced to walk to the school. The HRTC should resume the service at the earliest or the village residents will be forced to launch an agitation. — Arti, Pagog
What our readers say
