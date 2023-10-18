Poor upkeep, piling trash mar Dhauladhar '8-lake trek'

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 17

Contrary to the Himachal government’s mission to make Kangra the state’s tourism capital, the treks leading to the eight pristine lakes in the Dhauladhar mountains are in a pitiable condition.

With Triund, the famous summit near Dharamsala, facing degradation due to heavy rush, the lakes have been attracting both domestic and international tourists. Trekkers, however, complain of the poor state of the paths, lack of facilities and the trash that has been piling up.

Nirlep Singh, former top official of a fertiliser firm who trekked to Lam Dal Lake last week, said the path had been washed away at many points. “The trek has some of the best scenic locations. But due to lack of maintenance, trekking here is akin to rock climbing. The tourism authorities must do the needful,” he said.

Prabhat Kumar, another trekker who had recently been to Kareri Lake, said due to the increasing flow of tourists, trash was piling up along the trek. “Locals have set up tea kiosks, but there’s no garbage disposal system. The government should impose a nominal fee on visitors and use the funds for creating facilities, including e-toilets,” he said. RS Rana, an advocate, said all the lakes could be covered on foot in four days. “Lam Dal Lake is at an altitude of 13,200 feet and is about 2 km in length. It’s revered by Gaddi tribals, who visit it on Janmashtami.”

HP Tourism Development Corporation chairman RS Bali said the government would consider maintaining the treks in its upcoming development projects.

